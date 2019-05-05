Community Action of Southeast Iowa celebrated their employees, programs and partners at their spring in-service and annual dinner April 25 at the Pzazz.

More than 140 employees, board members and community partners attended.

Sheri Wilson, executive director, highlighted Community Action’s impact and community partnerships, their volunteers, and board members.

Employees were recognized for their years of service with Kevin Strausbaugh celebrating 35 years.

The partnership with Lowes of Burlington was recognized by Planning Director Rachel Albrecht. Lowes has assisted with goods and services, and volunteers help provide appliances through the Embrace Iowa program.

The agency also acknowledged Limited Resources, a Keokuk group of churches that provide financial assistance to those in need through funds given to Community Action.

Families who received services shared personal stories of how their lives have been changed by the relationships and services provided by Community Action.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact our network has had on families. Last year, we served 13.54 percent of the population of southeast Iowa. People out there need assistance. And those people aren’t always the ones you picture. Poverty looks different than we might expect. Sometimes it is a single elderly person who is falling through the cracks. We are here to help,” said Wilson.

•••

DES MOINES — The next signup cutoff date for Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications to be considered for funding in fiscal year 2019 is May 10.

CSP is a whole-farm conservation program that awards contracts to farmers that have undertaken some conservation measures and commit to implementing additional conservation practices to address multiple resource concerns.

New this year, producers will be eligible for higher payment rates for cover crops and resource-conserving crop rotations.

To learn more, call the USDA Burlington Service Center, 3625 Flint Ridge Drive, at (319) 752-6432, or in Mount Pleasant, call (319) 385-2037.

•••

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital recognized Anji Dustin as their March Employee of the Month.

Dustin is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) on the FMCH Medical/Surgical Unit. She has been with FMCH for just over one year. She was recognized with a nomination that includes the following:

“This employee always has a positive attitude regardless of what is happening or external stressors. They are willing to help out others when they are busy — offers to grab vitals or assist patients if they need help, she never says ‘that’s not my patient.’ They find things to do that lightens other’s load, is flexible in their scheduling, picks up extra shifts — including weekends.”

The Employee of the Month is an initiative developed by the Reward & Recognition team. Each month a FMCH employee is honored for going above and beyond for the good of the patient, their co-workers and the organization.

• • •

The Leaders of Southeast Iowa Foundation will be hosting Success Through Service, a half day leadership conference from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Quality Inn and Suites in Fort Madison.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from successful Southeast Iowa business leaders who will share about their professional journeys and how their personal commitments to public service have informed their leadership styles and aided in their success. Special guest speakers include Ann Menke of Menke and Company, Matt Morris of Connection Bank and Insurance, and Craig Smith of Sterzing's. Anyone interested in the topics of discussion is invited to attend. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at www.lseif.org.

The Leaders of Southeast Iowa is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to promote leadership through service. The organization hosts monthly lunch and learns, providing quality professional development and leadership content and educating its membership on community needs. Additionally, the group engages its members to participate in local service projects. This year, the Leaders of Southeast Iowa established a scholarship fund, awarding $1000 to a graduating senior from Lee, Hancock, or Clark counties who has demonstrated a commitment to leadership through service.