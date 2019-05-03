Gather your family and friends, buy your favorite roadtrip snacks, fill up your tank with gas and get ready to start exploring the state because the 2019 Nebraska Passport season starts today. With the Nebraska Passport, travelers can discover Nebraska’s beautiful scenery, try local favorite cuisine, step back in time and experience family fun, all while collecting stamps and earning prizes.



“People have been exploring the state and creating memories with this program for 10 years now,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “We’re looking forward to hearing about everyone’s passport adventures this year as they discover the unique destinations we have across the state.”



The 2019 Passport will run from May 1 through September 30 and features 70 attractions put into 10 categories, including: Not-At-All What You Thought, Quirky Nebraska, Rural Gems, Bite of Nebraska, Beautiful Nebraska, Family Fun, Nebraska Stories, History Alive, Happy Hour and Shop Nebraska. A full list of this year’s stops can be found at nebraskapassport.com.



Passport travelers can share stories of their explorations on nebraskapassport.com. One traveler from Lincoln who made it to every stop said, “Once again the Nebraska Passport has proven how unique Nebraska is and how stopping in a small town and opening a door can open a whole new world. I encourage anyone and everyone to get off the beaten path and explore Nebraska. There’s so much to see and do!”

Last year, 749 participants finished all 70 stops. Over 50,000 people participated from 418 Nebraska communities and 46 states.



Participants can download and participate in the program via a free mobile app available in Apple App Store and Google Play, simply search “Nebraska Passport.” With the app, Passport participants can get digital stamps and submit for prizes virtually. Nebraska Tourism encourages all participants to download the app to receive notifications about unexpected Passport stop hour changes and important announcements. Participants can also order a 2019 Nebraska Passport booklet online at nebraskapassport.com or pick one up at their nearest passport stop.

More information about the program can be found at nebraskapassport.com.