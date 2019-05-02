Details surrounding the death of 23-year-old Mallery Doak emerged Wednesday in the first day of the second-degree murder trial of an 18-year-old Burlington woman.

Prosecuting and defense attorneys in the trial for Kaylee Jane Wilson wasted no time arguing their cases before District Court Judge Mary Ann Brown, who alone will decide whether to convict Wilson of the a class B felony, for which she faces up to 50 years in prison.

“The defendant brought a knife to a fistfight,” Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer said in her opening statement.

Wilson is accused of fatally stabbing Doak in the heart with a knife Jan. 22 after getting into a fight that was sparked by an argument over the father of one of Doak’s children, Austin Wixom, who was one of nine witnesses called to testify Wednesday by the state.

According to testimony given by an at times tearful Wixom, he and Doak had been in an off-again, on-again relationship for some time prior to her death. At that time, their daughter was four months old. Wixom had gone to Wilson's home at 1307 S. Garfield Ave. sometime after midnight Jan. 22 after Wilson had gotten off work. During his visit there, he said, he and Wilson talked, smoked marijuana and watched television.

Wixom, glaring in Wilson's direction periodically from the witness stand, said he received numerous phone calls and messages from Doak while at Wilson's home asking where he was. He initially testified Wilson had answered his phone and spoke to Doak while he had been in the bathroom and that he did not learn the two had talked until after about 11:30 a.m. But it was revealed upon cross examination by Scott Schroeder, a Burlington attorney representing Wilson, that not only did he not go to the restroom at Wilson's home, but that he answered a call from Doak, put it on speaker phone and told her he would call her back. While Doak was on speaker phone, Wilson said she and Wixom were going "to keep f------."

Wixom sent Doak a text message saying the girl on the other end was just kidding, and the two continued to communicate via text message until about 4:30 a.m., with Doak, who was under the impression she and Wixom were dating at the time, expressing a desire to hurt both Wixom and whomever it was that answered the phone, as well as a desire to hurt herself, eventually sending him picture messages of a bloody razor blade and cuts on her upper thigh.

Wilson then reached out to Doak via Facebook, in what Schroeder said was an attempt to diffuse the situation, after which the two continued to argue over the social media messaging app.

In his opening statement, Schroeder said Wilson had to work at 3 p.m. and wanted to make sure Doak didn't come to her home without her present, as her two young children would be there with her mother, and that she again asked whether Doak was coming in an attempt to prevent that from happening.

“This is a tragic tale of two young mothers of two,” Schroeder said. “Unfortunately on Jan. 22, 2019, in the afternoon, one of two mothers was preparing to go to work. The other was preparing to go to war. The one preparing to go to war was Mallery Doak.”

Prior to going to Wilson's home, Doak called Kaley Young, who also has a child with Wixom, between noon and 1 p.m. saying she learned who the woman on Wixom's phone was and asked if Young would sit with her two children in her car. Young agreed.

Young said Doak told her she intended to fight Wilson, honking the horn of her car when outside Wilson's home.

Young said Wilson exited her home and walked at a fast pace toward the car, at which point Doak got out of the vehicle but never left the street. She heard yelling before the two moved to where Young could see them. Young said Doak was backing away from Wilson and the two were holding each other's arms when Young heard Doak yell, "She has a knife."

Young attempted to get out of the car, but a snowbank blocked her door. Meanwhile, Doak's 4-year-old daughter was "screaming and pleading for Wilson not to hurt her mommy" from the back seat. Young climbed over the center console and got out through the driver's side door.

When Young got out, she said, she saw Doak sitting on the ground with Wilson standing over her. She threw a cup she had grabbed from the car at Wilson and heard the knife drop.

Doak told Young that Wilson stabbed her, and Young went to help Doak up.

"Mallery stood up, leaned forward and blood spilled into my hands," Young said.

Young leaned Doak against the car, but she collapsed. Realizing the extent of Doak's injuries, Young held Doak's head in her lap and tried to staunch the bleeding.

Meanwhile, three passersby stopped to assist. Erick Osborn and his girlfriend, Selena Drew, were on their way to lunch when they drove by and saw Doak laying on the ground. Concerned, the two pulled over to see if they could help. Osborn said Wilson appeared calm before walking over to Doak and saying "You made me do this." Osborn and Drew said Doak then punched upward toward Wilson's face two times.

Young said Wilson had leaned over Doak to see where she had been stabbed while on the phone with 911 dispatchers, but said she did not see Doak punch Wilson.

Doak began to complain she was having difficulty breathing. She would not survive long enough to make it to the hospital.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. today with testimony from and cross-examination of Young.