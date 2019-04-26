The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host an Open House to present new preliminary floodplain maps to Boone County citizens.

The preliminary floodplain maps for Boone County (including the City of Boone) reflect how the county’s risk to flooding may have change. Learning about potential changes to your community’s flood risk can help to protect lives and property.

The Open House will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, 5:30PM – 7:30 PM in the Boone City Hall Auditorium located at 923 8thSt in Boone. This meeting is open to the public. Property owners are encouraged to attend to learn about potential changes in their flood risk.

You may access the revised preliminary flood hazard data at the following website:

http://www.fema.gov/preliminaryfloodhazarddata