Gilbert Parks and Recreation will recreate the prom experience during an Adult Prom on Saturday in an effort to raise funds for a community volleyball league.

The Adult Prom — which will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Ames Golf and Country Club — will cost $50 per couple. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward purchasing a volleyball net and indoor support poles.

Carmon Wilson, who is organizing the event, said, “For the most part, everybody remembers their high school prom. Whether it was 10, 15, 20 or 25 years ago, those memories are engraved in their mind. We just thought, ‘how great would it be to relive that memory with your spouse or significant other?’ Hopefully, they will remember those moments for the rest of their lives.”

The event will feature many nostalgic prom experiences, including music from a local DJ and a photographer to capture the event. Attendees can “wear what’s in their closet” rather than worrying about paying for a new tux or dress.

Wilson hopes the event will attract a minimum of 30 couples to meet their goal of raising $1,500 for the league.

“We wanted to come up with something unique. Something that hasn’t been done around here. I just figured it would be interesting and, really, it just took a life of its own,” Wilson said.

The idea of forming a volleyball league started when Wilson moved to Gilbert in 2015 and met other parents with an interest in playing sports.

“We were all still very active and couldn’t give up the dream of becoming sports stars,” he said. “We started with pick-up games of flag football where we would get 20 people showing up each week. It spearheaded from there and we started playing slow-pitch softball. A couple golf outings later, I had a master spreadsheet with over 120 people.”

Wilson emailed interested community members each week with dates and times they could get together, commitment free, to play. At this time, he saw interest in creating a volleyball league. Since they would need access to a school gym, he decided to get the Gilbert Parks and Recreation department involved.

Gilbert Parks and Recreation President Jeri Saltzman said that, by having the league go through the department, it will be more organized and the outreach within the community will increase.

“I think it’s a great way for the parents to have some type of an outlet,” she said. “We are always busy with our children, taking them to their own activities and sports, and I feel it’s nice for parents to just enjoy the sports they are normally watching their children play.”

The goal is to offer the intramural coed adult volleyball league by the fall, with other adult sport leagues becoming available throughout the year. The leagues will be open to Gilbert School District families.

“I just think it’s a fun event for adults and a nice couple’s night out — $50 to go out for a date is really great,” Saltzman said. “Gilbert community members love to support whatever is going on in the community, and I think there will be a great turnout.”