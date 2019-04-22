Burlington YMCA Allstars will compete in D2 Summit contest in May.

They are teammates, sisters, family. They are the Burlington YMCA Allstars cheerleading team and have earned a spot in the national competition the D2 Summit.

“It’s nice to see them love each others like sisters,” said Ashley Sherwood heat coach. “They really support each other … it’s a real awesome environment.”

The senior squad of eight girls have been in the local gym tumbling, jumping and spinning their hearts out preparing for the big stage which will be May 10-12 in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s awesome experience to work with a smaller group that are figuring things out,” said Sherwood. “It’s neat to see them have these goals and achieve them”

They practice four times a week for a couple hours each time. They meet to begin the workout and then they do stretching and tumbling drills. Once they have a spring in their steps they work on stunts which include stacking girls rising high in the gym.

Then it’s time to run through the routine. It’s 2 minutes and 30 seconds of pure energy. It’s fast pace, non-stop, pulse pounding action.

“It’s a fun rush of excitement when you are done,” said team member Mallory Machholz, 13, of Burlington, talking about the routine. She joined the program years ago to meet new people and is happy like all the girls about reaching their goal to make it to the D2 Summit.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be a fun experience for all of us,” she said.

The work to win the bid came years ago. The girls on the Senior 3 team have been in the gym since they were tykes. Almost a decade of effort has gone into this opportunity. This year they got a choreographer to create a program and the gymnastics coach helped them with tumbling drills and conditioning.

It’s rewarding for them to take the drills and improve their tumbling and accepting me to help them,” said Tasha Prickett, Burlington YMCA Gymnastics team coach.

“I love experiencing new things and learning new skills,” McKenzie Reichman, 15, of Burlington. “You really have to push yourself but its worth it in the end.”

The bid came after a competition in Rochester, Minnesota in the Battle for the Northern Star. After the contest Varsity All Star who sponsored the contest and the D2 Summit release the winners on a video. The Burlington squad beat out more than a dozen teams to claim a wild card bid.

“It was nerve racking to watch the video,” said Sherwood. “It’s such an awesome experience that we met this goal and conquered it.”

“It’s a big achievement for us never in a million years did I think we would go,” said Amiya Davis, 14, of West Burlington.

Go they will. This band of girls who call each other family work hard without a complaint. Smiles and laughs complimented with grit and determination.

“It’s like my second family,” said Alli Jern, 15, of West Burlington, “We spend a lot of time together and get real close.”

“I’ve been doing it for 9 years and fell in love with the sport,” said Alyssa Ruther, 14, of West Burlington. “You push yourself you get better it gets easier.”

The work will continue until they head to the contest in Orlando, Florida. They will compete on Friday May 10 and hope to make the cut for the Sunday show on May 12. The work also includes fundraising efforts to pay for the trip. They held and Easter Egg hunt and have other ideas in the works.

“It would be great to see the community get behind us,” said Sherwood. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This is making history for the program.”

To help the team or if you are interested in becoming an All Star cheerleader, please contact the Burlington YMCA.