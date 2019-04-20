As an influx of presidential hopefuls make campaign stops throughout Story County ahead of the Feb 3, 2020, Iowa Caucuses, recent legislation, successful and failed, has contained language that would change the voting process for Iowans.

“We are not concerned with the party that people choose to vote for, we are more concerned with them being able to exercise their voters’ rights and get involved in the process,” said Nancy Halvorson past president of the League of Women Voters for Ames and Story County.

Earlier this month, Senate File 575, a bill that contained language barring public universities from serving as early voting locations, that was dubbed by opponents as a “Voter Suppression Bill,” didn’t advance in the Senate.

The bill’s sponsor Sen. Roby Smith-R of Davenport added provisions from the bill to House File 692, legislation initially intended to improve absentee voting.

On Wednesday, a package of elections law changes, including closing the polls for statewide elections an hour earlier, was approved in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate.

The bill would close the polls for statewide elections at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., allow auditors to use signature verification to confirm the authenticity of an absentee ballot, and prohibits the mailing out of sample ballots.

As the bill heads to the Iowa House, groups like the Women’s League of Voters are keeping a watchful eye for potential legislation that encourages voter suppression.

“Voter suppression targets people of color, reformed or paroled felons, and the disenfranchised who are affected by a multitude of different systems,” Halvorson said.

Voters, both first-time and college-aged student, can breathe a sigh of relief, as the bill’s original language that called for a ban on public universities as early voting locations would have removed Iowa college students from voter registrations lists if they indicated they weren’t remaining in the state after graduation.

The league’s newly-minted president, Linda Hagedorn, said that the early voting windows are often convenient and accessible for students that carry a heavy course load and often juggle different commitments.

The League of Women Voters of Ames and Story County aims to educate voters on the voting process, their rights as voters, and field any questions from first-timers on the process.

“One of the questions we get from first-time voters, especially at (Iowa State University) are, ‘I don’t live in Ames, can I vote (in Ames)?’ ” Hagedorn said. “The answer is, yes they can, but they also have questions on the absentee voting system, and one of the aspects of (House Bill 575) was students getting purged from voting lists, and in some cases, their plans to stay in the state changed, and they would need to re-register.”

Halvorson said that the premature process of purging names off voting lists became a bit of an issue in the last election cycle, but it’s exacerbated in states like Georgia.

“It’s not just the students that could feel disenfranchised by (bills) like this, but there are other people on campus that would be affected by bills like that,” Halvorson said.

Taylor Blair, president of the ISU College Democrats, said that first-time voters in college can be unsure of their voting rights due to complicated language and laws.

“If you look at laws like Voter ID, those laws can be discouraging to younger students when they go out to vote,” Blair said. “A 10-minute conversation about “where do I vote, or can I vote with this ID?” can turn into a 30-minute process that causes more hurdles and complications.”

Under 1,900 people voted early on Iowa State’s campus in the 2018 election and about 3,140 did so in 2016, but college students aren’t the only demographic that can find the voting process challenging. The disenfranchised also face roadblocks.

On April 14, House Joint Resolution 14, a bill that called for an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that granted an automatic restoration of voting rights for felons once they’ve completed their sentence stalled in the Iowa Senate.

Halvorson said that the measure is “the closest” they have been to restoring rights for felons and that the league remains committed to making the voting process equitable across the state.

“We have many who believe their vote doesn’t matter, and some things on the federal level might indicate that,” Halvorson said. “But every vote matters, and more importantly, being able to have the right to vote is important.”