Jane Thode Walsh may not be a name bandied about by art snobs in New York, but she was good, and far more prolific than many of the big names hanging in the big galleries.

Today, a prime number 19 of her works will be for sale at the Art Center of Burlington.

"Art needs to be out in the world," Walsh's daughter Lisa said.

Of the 19 paintings to be sold, all are acrylic abstracts using silkscreen and monograph print techniques; 17 of them are approximately 20x22 inches, listed at $540 each, with two larger, hand-painted "Squiggles" series for $675 each. All the works are framed, signed originals.

Walsh sold more than 500 paintings in her life and many more are archived with her family in Burlington.

"These paintings span 1978 to the time she passed," Lisa said. "My mother wanted to do something different than her friends were doing, bridge and Mahjong and all that."

Inspired by her daughter Joan, also an artist, Walsh took her first art class at SCC in 1974 and continued studying with local artists.

After 15 years studying at SCC, Walsh, then 80, was accepted by the University of Iowa's prestigious art college but backed off that dream when Joan was diagnosed with cancer.

"At that time Mother had her paintings at the house, we were selling them at the house. My sister said, 'Promise me, Mother, you'll open a gallery.' So about 2000, she opened a gallery at the bank," Lisa said. "It was a business, but it also was very much a pleasure for her."

Joan died in 1989 and Walsh eventually went on to earn her master's at Iowa.

Lisa said her mother's strong point was her sense of color.

Jane Thode Walsh died in 2002 at the age of 87.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to the Art Center.

"I'm very passionate about the Art Center; that was Mother's ground," Lisa said. "This is a great way for me to reflect on my Mom's life. It's very refreshing to come in here and see it."

The selected paintings are currently on display at the Art Center.

The event runs 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mezzanine on the second floor of the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Refreshments will be available, including a cash wine and beer bar.