ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Wednesday

9:20 a.m.: North Fifth and Market streets. Eddie Lamont Luckett, 43, South Eighth and Aetna streets: warrant for failure to appear.

4:15 p.m.: 1200 block of Mercer Street. Darius Lee Porter, 30, 122 S. Seventh St.: driving while barred.

8:15 p.m.: 10994-52 115 Ave. Jason Edward Ramlow, 44, same address: violation of parole.

9:11 p.m.: 3310 Agency St. Derius LaShaun Moore, 27, 553 S. Central Ave.: possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for third-degree burglary and false identification.

Thursday

2:45 a.m.: 10994-40 155 Ave. Willie Leon Bailey, 37, same address: aiding and abetting.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Wednesday

5:01 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Larry Dean Roberts, 40, 2462 E. County Road 2920, Niota, Illinois: warrants for failure to appear, felon in control of firearm and second-degree theft.

LEE COUNTY

Wednesday

3:52 p.m.: 3309 Argyle Road, Argyle. John Thomas Vance, 67, Keokuk: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Saturday

No time given.: No location given. Clifton R. Henderson, 37, Troy, Missouri: driving under the influence and driving while revoked, and a warrant for failure to appear.

Sunday

No time given.: No location given. Douglas L. Jones, 48, Carthage, Illinois: driving while suspended.

No time given.: No location given. Chad M. Atterberg, 37, Keokuk: driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

CRIME WATCH

BURLINGTON

Wednesday

8:17 a.m.: 1300 block of Jefferson Street. Theft.

10:03 a.m.: 800 block of North Eighth Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

10:08 a.m.: Notre Dame High School, 702 S. Roosevelt Ave. Vandalism.

11:57 a.m.: Edward Stone Middle School, 3000 Mason Road. Disorderly conduct.

12:25 p.m.: Prolube, 333 N. Roosevelt Ave. Vandalism.

12:28 p.m.: 500 block of South Gunnison Street. Theft of vehicles.

12:54 p.m.: 600 block of McKinley Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

4:02 p.m.: 1100 block of Agency Street. Vandalism.

7:12 p.m.: 900 block of North Third Street. Theft.

7:51 p.m.: Grimes Elementary, 800 South St. Fight.

8:26 p.m.: Grimes Elementary, 800 South St. Assault.

9:05 p.m.: 400 block of South Sixth Street. Shots fired or heard.

9:50 p.m.: ShopKo, 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. Vandalism.

10:07 p.m.: 800 block of North Sixth Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

10:21 p.m.: 2300 block of Mount Pleasant Street. Vandalism.