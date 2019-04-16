Gabbard, a Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, will make four stops Wednesday in southeast Iowa.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and 2020 presidential candidate will make several stops in southeast Iowa Wednesday as she works to introduce herself to voters.

Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, is one of 17 candidates running to unseat Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

Here is where you can see Gabbard Wednesday:

11 a.m. at Revelations Cafe, 112 N. Main St., Fairfield

1 p.m. at Central Park Coffee, 120 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant

3:30 p.m. at Sub Arena Sandwich Shop, 2805 Avenue L, Fort Madison

6:30 p.m. at Bent River Brewing Company, 500 Jefferson St., Burlington

All events are free and open to the public.

Gabbard, first elected to Congress in 2012, last visited southeast Iowa in February when she held an event in Fairfield.