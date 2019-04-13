MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Community Theatre announces auditions for “A House Divided,” a post-Civil War mystery play.

Auditions will be 3 p.m. April 28, and 6:30 p.m. April 29, on the first floor of Old Main at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant. Organizers are looking for two girls age 12 to 14, two women and four men.

Directed by Carrie Muhs and Dave Brown, the play is written by Muhs’ uncle, actor and director Jeff “JD” Luchsinger, and was first produced in January 2014 at the Pasadena, Texas, Little Theater.

The story takes place at the Espy Hotel and Saloon in 1872 Virginia, where a body is discovered and events unfold revealing a connection to the Lincoln assassination.

Anyone wanting to play the “body” found sprawled on the saloon floor will not need to audition for the role.

Performances will be 7 p.m. June 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. June 30 in the university's Chapel Auditorium.

For more information, contact Kadie Johannson, MPCT vice president, at (319) 721-2729 or kadie.dennison@gmail.com.