Governor Pete Ricketts appointed David J. Partsch of Nebraska City to the County Court of the Second Judicial District.

Partsch, 44, is currently the Otoe County Attorney. In his role, Partsch prosecutes all felony criminal offenses occurring in Otoe County. He also serves as City Attorney for Nebraska City and is the Presiding Commissioner on the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations.

Before his role as Otoe County Attorney, Partsch was a partner at the Hoch, Funke, & Partsch law firm in Nebraska City.

Partsch holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Creighton University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Partsch is very active in his community, serving on multiple boards of directors including those of CHI Health St. Mary’s, Rotary Club of Nebraska City, and Partners for Otoe County. He has also been active in various community groups like the Arbor Day Committee, Greater Nebraska Science and Engineering Fair Board as well as previously being a TeamMates Mentor and youth basketball coach.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge John F. Steinheider.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Nebraska City, Otoe County.