Representatives of Central Elementary School were invited to attend this year’s Iowa Urban Tree Council Luncheon in Des Moines to accept the award for 2019 Outstanding Youth Project for our tree planting last year. In April of 2018, the students of Central went out in the community and planted 32 new trees in various locations. The funds were raised through a can and bottle drive, grants and a private family donation. This year, Central is preparing to plant 28 new trees, as well as flowers along Sixth Street. Students and the school are currently accepting can and bottle donations to help fund this year’s project. You can drop cans off at Central, or at the Redemption Center under ‘Central Tree Fund.’ Central loves ‘Helping Our Community Grow!’