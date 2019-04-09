The Syracuse Destination Imagination Teams did very well in the state competition held in Kearney April 6.

The 8th grade team, Controlled Chaos, received first place in Middle School Fine Arts.

The 6th grade team, First Time Flyers, received first place in Middle School Technical.

In their first year, the 5th grade team, Six Pack, received second place in Elementary Fine Arts.

All three teams will compete in the Global Competition held in Kansas City May 22-25.

Look for an article next week in the Journal Democrat about the competition, the teams, and how you can support them as they represent Syracuse next month.



Pictured, at left, are members of the Syracuse sixth grade Destination Imagination team.

Photo submitted