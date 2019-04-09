Plus another program is slated for Sunday.

“Immigration: Iowa and the Border” is the topic of a free program at 6 p.m. Thursday in Burlington Public Library Room A.

Sponsored by the local group Peace, Healing, and Community, the program will include speakers Kathleen Wohlers and Tammy Shull.

Wohlers is a Lutheran pastor who recently visited the border wall in El Paso with a group exploring how border security, immigrants, and justice issues impact the fabric of American life.

Shull is with Iowa WINS (Iowa Welcomes Immigrant Neighbors), which is based in Mount Pleasant and works with families impacted by the 2018 ICE raid there and with other local immigrants.

Another event will be at 10:30 am Sunday at the Burlington Unitarian Fellowship, 625 N. 6th St.in Burlington.

The video “The Genesis of Exodus” explores the root causes of the migrant exodus from Central American nations.

The film tells the story from the streets, homes, and businesses of those families who love their country, but feel they can no longer survive in their community.

After the film there will be discussion about how Southeast Iowans can help the refugees and Shull also will be on hand to share information about the immigration issues facing the Hispanic community in Mount Pleasant.

For more information, visit www.peacehealingcommunity.com