FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Salute to Small Business Breakfast during National Small Business Week.

Nominees for the Micro Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year award will be acknowledged and the winners announced during the event, which opens at 7 a.m. May 9 at Quality Inn & Suites, Fort Madison.

To nominate a business, contact the chamber at chamber@fortmadison.com or (319) 372-5471.

A committee of former award winners and Chamber Event Committee members will review the nominations, and make a decision.

To be considered, businesses must be: organized for profit; located in Fort Madison; independently owned and operated, and not dominant in its field nationally.

They also must have made an impact on the community or economy in 2018, and have changed or grown in 2018.

Cost of the breakfast buffet will be $10 for chamber member employees and $15 for non-members.

At the event, attendees will be able to browse the small business displays.

MOUNT PLEASANT — To showcase small business, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance announced Small Business Week will be celebrated April 29 to May 3.

In conjunction, the chamber has announced five finalists for the 2019 Small Business of the Year award: Becker's Jewelers & Gemologist, Mary Kay Cosmetics-Betty Mullen, Paul Revere's Pizza, Staats and Team Staffing Solutions.

Small Business Week will kick-off with a celebration at 8 a.m., April 29 at Pilot Grove Savings Bank and will commence with the announcement of the Small Business of the Year at a special luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 3 at the Mount Pleasant Golf & Country Club. Other events during the week will include Alive After Five May 1 at Henry County Heritage Trust and ribbon cuttings at each of the finalists throughout the week.

In the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, more than 250 businesses have fewer than 25 employees. Those businesses contribute more than $60,000 to the chamber annually and collectively, small business accounts for more than 1,200 jobs in the community.

Great River Entertainment is announcing management changes and promotions within its hotel organization.

Marlena Switzer joined Pzazz Resort Hotel in 1988 when she was hired as a desk clerk. For the past 23 years, Switzer has been the front desk manager of the Pzazz Resort Hotel and later her duties were expanded to include Catfish Bend Inn & Spa.

Recently, Switzer was promoted to general manager of the Pzazz Resort Hotel.

Karen Hale, former general manager at Fairfield by Marriott for the past five years will be the new general manager of the Catfish Bend Inn & Spa.

She has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality business and currently serves as a board member at the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Garrett Watson started with Holiday Inn Express four years ago as a night auditor and front desk associate.

In 2018, he was promoted to the assistant general manager position. Watson will transition to the general manager position at Fairfield by Marriott later this month.