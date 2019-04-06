Leon Liss from The National Trust for Historic Preservation will present a program, Five Tips for Better Nature Photography, at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at Starr’s Cave Nature Center.

Liss is a retired professional photographer by trade and operated his own commercial studio for more than 30 years. He now spends his time photographing plants for his own enjoyment and enjoys helping others learn techniques for close-up photography.

He will share his skill in controlling light and selecting backgrounds that will result in more rewarding nature photography. His examples will highlight the plants at The Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois, a National Trust property.

The program is open to those just getting started in nature photography as well as more experienced photographers.