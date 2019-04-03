Colo’s community services were front and center on Monday night at the Colo City Council meeting. Jordan Lentz of the Story County Sheriff’s Department reminded everyone that citizens should make sure to lock their doors and vehicles. Lentz said local break-ins have been on the rise since the weather has begun to change. Additionally, if you or someone you know is interested in working in dispatch or at the jail for the county, both may soon be taking applications.

Librarian Joanie Jamison mentioned that National Library Week runs April 7-13. This year’s slogan is Libraries = Strong Communities. The Colo Library will feature a make-and-take craft for all ages, Plinko, Guess the Book game and refreshments to celebrate the week, in addition to all the previously scheduled activities that can be found on the library’s monthly newsletter. If you’re interested in having a garage sale this spring, Jamison is looking for more participants for Colo’s City-Wide Garage Sales on June 14 and 15.

The council also authorized Dennis Clatt, or other members of the Colo Fire Department, to travel to Woodlawn, Ill., to check out a possible ambulance purchase.

The next Colo City Council meeting will be held May 6.