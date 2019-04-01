DES MOINES — Throughout the 2018-19 football and basketball season, college sports fans are encouraged to nominate their Iowa or South Dakota hometown to receive an award from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s 3-Point Play program. Each time a successful field goal was kicked or a 3-pointer is drained for one of the Division I universities in either state, Wellmark awarded $300 and $20, respectively, to support unfunded or underfunded health projects. This season, more than $91,000 has been generated to-date.

Wonder were Boone stands? Check out the current leader board:

Drake University $14,240

1. Norwalk

2. Des Moines

3. Boone

Wellmark’s 2018-2019 3-Point Play program continues through March Madness. To help Boone take over the top spot on the leader board for Drake University, nominate Boone at Wellmark3pointplay.com, and continue voting through April 1.