The Board members of the Iowa Motion Picture Association congratulate Boone actor, Wes Worthing, for his nomination in “Unintended”. Unintended is a web series created by independent filmmaker, Colleen Bradford Krantz, of Pink Spear Productions in Adel, Iowa. “Unintended” received multiple nominations in the 28th Annual Iowa motion Picture Association Awards.

“Unintended”, is a limited series true-story hybrid in which an investigative journalist digs up century old tales of unplanned pregnancies, confronting the true price of shame over the generations.

Wes co-created Emerald Slate Productions, a film company specializing in narratives. He writes and directs short films and is a playwright of adult and children’s plays. He is an accomplished actor who has been in commercials for Mediacom, the Iowa Lottery, Homemakers Furniture and Casey’s General Store.

Also nominated are several people who worked on this project, including Colleen Bradford Krantz for Direction and Web Series, Grace Mumm for Actress, Marc Muehleip for Art Direction, Barry Andersson for Director of Photography, Daniel Brian Grady of Dan Grady Music for original Music Score, Patrick Towne for Supporting Actor, Wendi Wendt for Supporting Actress and Robert (Bo) Barker for Voice Over.

Winners will be announced at the 28th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Association Awards and Gala on March 30 at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. This event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at www.impa.tv and thorough the fairfield Arts & Convention Center at www.fairfieldacc.com/events/ for $20 in advance. Tickets will be available for $25 at the door, but record turnout is expected and may sell out.

The Iowa Motion Picture Association (IMPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing outstanding creative and technical achievement in Iowa’s moving image production industry.

For more information, please visit http:imp.tv/ or to learn more about this award, contact the IMPA by sending an e-mail to info@impa.tv