This week is Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 25 to 29). The Boone News-Republican talked with the Farm Bureau Financial Services to share information regarding tornado safety as the temperatures change and the fluctuation of precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service’s website, these two components are large contributors to what they call “instability” in forecast. This concept refers to ‘unusually’ warm and humid conditions in lower atmosphere and possibly cooler than ‘usual’ conditions in the upper atmosphere.

They go on to note that when “wind shear,” the direction of the wind changing and speed increases the potential for the development of a tornado increases as well.

This kind of wind shear and instability usually exists only ahead of a cold front and low pressure system.

The intense spinning of a tornado is partly the result of the updrafts and downdrafts in the thunderstorm (caused by the unstable air) interacting with the wind shear, resulting in a tilting of the wind shear to form an upright tornado vortex.

Helping the process along, cyclonically flowing air around the cyclone, already slowly spinning in a counter-clockwise direction (in the Northern Hemisphere), converges inward toward the thunderstorm, causing it to spin faster.

The United States experiences more tornadoes than any other country in the world. A few other countries that experience especially violent tornadoes include India, Bangladesh and Argentina.

It is estimated that over 95 percent of all tornadoes spin counter-clockwise according to the NWS website.

In in effort to safe the grief many are suffering throughout the United States, The Farm Bureau Financial Services information to help keep you safe during this severe weather season. Below are some tornado safety preparation tips.Tornado Safety PreparationHave a safety plan in place with your family or roommates.

Identify shelter options in your home.

Practice a tornado safety drill, especially if you have children.

Store coverings such as mattresses, sleeping bags and thick blankets near your designated shelter space to protect against flying debris.

Keep your TV and radio on after a tornado warning has been issued so you can hear any updates or warnings.

Have a portable weather radio ready in case of power outages and change its batteries before storm season.

If you don’t have adequate shelter during a storm, make note of “storm shelter” signs on buildings and storefronts so you know where to go quickly in case of severe weather.

Additional information about tornado safety preparation and what to do when a tornado hits can be found on the Farm Bureau Financial Services website www.fbfs.com/learning-center/what-to-do-tornado.