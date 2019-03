Nevada resident Hank Zaletel came upon the scene of this dilemma at about 10 a.m. on March 27 at Nutech on the east side of Nevada. The wheels on the back of the trailer were stuck in a culvert, and the bumper guard in rear was jammed into the bank, Zaletel reported. On the other side, the wheels of the cab were in the air, he added. Zaletel said a big tow truck was needed to free the truck. Photo Contributed by Hank Zaletel