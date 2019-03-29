FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital will host a free Women’s Health Conference, “Appreciating the Beauty Around Us,” May 4.

The morning will start with free health screenings including blood pressure checks, body mass index and blood sugar, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the Outpatient Rehabilitation Services Center.

After breakfast, organizational behavior specialist Celina Peerman of Waverly will give a presentation, “Squirrel,” a humorous look at distractions in life and the role of focus in achieving goals.

There will be door prizes and free child care for children ages 6 months to 10 years. Women of all ages are invited.

To learn more, call (319) 376-2244 or visit www.fmchosp.com.