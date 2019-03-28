Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2018-19 Winter Term; D’Tresean Burge of Nevada has earned an Associate of Arts degree.

Elizabeth Wessels, a freshman at the University of Northern Iowa, has been inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, an international honor society for future educators. The KDP chapter at the University of Northern Iowa has a long history of community outreach and service, leadership development, providing opportunities for future educators to learn, and supporting members with high ideals and academic excellence. Elizabeth is currently majoring in biology teaching with a chemistry and basic science endorsement, with the hope of someday becoming a high school science teacher. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Wessels of Nevada.