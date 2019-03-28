When he was in sixth grade, Matt Eggers wrote a paper for career day, stating that he wanted to be a genetic engineer for Genentech, a biotechnology company.

Eggers, 45, a 1992 graduate of Nevada High School, actually saw that career day aspiration come true. And then he topped those dreams with another career plan — saving the earth.

He explained. “I stuck with wanting to work in health care because I thought it was very interesting and because I wanted to help people. I lived in New York, N.Y., after college and then I went to graduate school in the San Francisco Bay area, because that is where Genentech and a lot of the other biotech companies were based. After grad school, my dream came true and I worked for Genentech. I loved it because it was an exciting and innovative company, and we were developing drugs that saved lives. But I left because it eventually became painfully obvious to me that climate change was the biggest problem human civilization had ever faced.”

In 2006 he quit Genentech, took a few months off to hang out in Guatemala and Costa Rica, and then went back to San Francisco to look for a job at a company that was doing something about climate change.

He now works as an investor for a venture capital firm called Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

“I provide capital and management support to start-up technology companies whose businesses…if successful…will in some way massively reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. Eggers finds the entrepreneurs who have founded and run these companies to be amazing people to work with. “I’m doing work every day that is making the world better for all life on earth. The mission gets me up in the morning.”

Having held many different kinds of jobs, Eggers noted that not everyone around him thought his career moves always made sense. “I had to trust myself,” Eggers said.

He noted that he’s faced some big health challenges, also, for about five years. “That was really hard to overcome. It was very lonely and scary,” he said, not specifying exactly what those health challenges were.

In August of 2013, Eggers married. He and his wife, Lily (a native of rural Maine) met at a house party in San Francisco. “We had an immediate connection,” he said. “After talking for a long time at the party, we left and went to a big rave in an aircraft hangar on Treasure Island (in the middle of San Francisco Bay) and then went back to the city and curled up in a blanket in Dolores Park to watch the sunrise. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Lily is a marriage and family therapist, and to the union have come a son, Henry Wild Grantland Eggers, 4, and Vida Brindley Hawk Eggers, 16 months. “They are super high-energy little people,” Eggers said of his children. “Henry talks nonstop — if he’s awake, he is talking — and they both love to play outside.”

Speaking of childhood, Eggers thinks back to his years of growing up in Nevada with fondness.

“Playing high school football was so fun. I loved the game and the camaraderie of our team. I loved that so many people showed up to watch the games and cheer on the team. I liked that it provided something for all of us to rally around, to set aside any differences and come together for a cause,” he said.

In particular, one game during his senior year stands out. “We won a close and very high scoring, back and forth game at Norwalk. Our fans rushed the field after the game and celebrated with the players. There was so much joy and a feeling of community and belonging. That was a special moment that I’ll cherish forever.”

Eggers said he also liked chorus concerts. “Again, there was a lot of enthusiasm and excitement about the various performances from the performers and the audience.”

And near the school, he loved eating at Starbuck’s. “The tenderloins were delicious and we frequently saw someone we knew.”

As far as the people who impacted his life while he was young, Eggers puts his family at the top of that list. “(They were) a very strong influence on me,” he said.

Within the schools, “I really liked Bill Schneider. I had him for math for three years, I think. He pushed us harder than most and encouraged us to really understand what we were learning, not just memorize or get through it. He also took us to contests in math, quiz bowl and computer programming, which were fun… It was nice to compete and be valued for something other than athletics.”

Even an old girlfriend makes his list of those who impacted his life. “For most of my senior year I dated Christi Parker, and she was a good influence on me also. She was a good person with a good heart who saw the best in others, including me.”

The most obvious of the lessons he took from his hometown, he said, is the value of hard work. “I grew up on a farm and had done more hard labor than any of my friends in college. I knew what it was like to really bust my tail and that served me well in my first few jobs, particularly on Wall Street, where I worked 80- to 90-hour weeks for several years. I think rural life also gives you a lot of common sense and good judgment.”

Since he has no family living in Nevada today, Eggers admitted it’s been a long time since he’s been back to his hometown. “Unfortunately, I have not been back since 2005.” But he carries the memories and his “Iowa-ness” with him.

“I love being from Iowa. My friends in college used to make fun of me for it (“Hey Eggers, what’s your home phone number? 7?”), but I was so proud of being an Iowan. Good people. Straightforward, hard-working, well educated, friendly and helpful to neighbors. Even after living in New York City for five years and San Francisco for 18, I still identify as an Iowa farm boy!”

None of it was easy, growing up in Nevada, he admitted today. “As a kid I often felt like I didn’t fit in. That caused me to have a chip on my shoulder, and I wasn’t always as kind and open to others as I should have been. I regret that, but that, too, was a learning experience that helped me grow and become a better person.”

He strives for that “better person” thing in all aspects of his life today.

“I think I’ll always do work that helps people and probably I’ll always focus on climate change, unless we solve the problem, which would be great because then I could go back to biotech.

“I want to be able to look my kids in the eye in 25 years and tell them I did all I could to make the world a better place. I don’t know if I’ll continue in venture capital for a long time. I may seek to run one of the companies we invest in… Maybe that will happen.”

He’ll always have a love for the outdoors. “I like to backpack in the Sierra Nevada high country and I like to run, bike and hike in the mountains and Redwood forests of Marin County where I live (just north of the Golden Gate Bridge). I also love travel – I’ve been to 47 states and 35 countries. And I enjoy reading, meditation and training bonsai trees.”

Above all else, though, these days he’s most focused on being a dad. “I get to do precious little of any (of the outdoor things mentioned), because I spend all my free time chasing Henry and Vida.”