“A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” and sometimes that heart wish comes true. In the case of Ballard High School senior Joslyn Waelti-Johnson, the dream that began when she was just four years old is getting closer with every workout on the ice.

When Joslyn was four years old, she attended her first Disney on Ice performance. She tells now, that at that moment, many years ago, she was hooked. After years of practices and coaching, and continued unconditional support from her moms, Candi and Dawn, it appears that everything is falling into place.

Last summer something happened that put everything on hold.

“In June, I broke my navicular bone in my right foot on a double flip-double toe loop competition in Minnesota,” Joslyn said. “The injury took me off the ice most of the summer and early fall.”

These things happen. However, Joslyn was ready to start the regiment of applying for an audition in hopes of landing a place with Disney on Ice.

“I thought that I would have to postpone auditioning for Disney on Ice until November of 2019,” Joslyn explained. “But after receiving encouragement from a Disney on Ice alum, who currently coaches at my rink, I decided to send in an audition tape featuring my skating skills, as well as a written resume, on Nov. 5, 2018. Two days later, I was emailed by the Disney on Ice casting director offering me a live audition the day before Thanksgiving at Wells Fargo Area in Des Moines. When I saw the email, I literally screamed — I was elated.”

Joslyn was given details on what she would be asked to do at the audition, such as demonstrating a range of edge skills, as well as jumps, spins and other choreographic elements.

A week before the audition, Joslyn explained that she started practicing the double jumps again, something that she had not done for six months. Her doctor had given her the go ahead to begin jumping again. She added that the jumping came pretty naturally. She was ready for the audition.

“My audition followed shortly after opening night,” she tells. “I was the only person scheduled to audition. It lasted approximately an hour and 40 minutes, including off-ice questioning and writing a short essay about why I wanted to join the cast, as well as the on-ice portion.”

Joslyn said that before she entered Wells Fargo Arena that night she was very nervous — at the level of feeling somewhat terrified.

“I was extremely nervous, completely terrified and very emotional,” she describes. “Everything I had wanted, everything I had worked for, everything I had achieved led me to that moment. Once inside, my nerves kind of calmed and even more so when I stepped onto the ice.”

Two cast members and the show director taught her the edge combinations that she was to perform alongside of two other skaters. She admits that at first she was really jittery and messed up a few time, but as they progressed that all changed.

“Then I was to perform my jumps, spins and other stuff, which is where I really thrived,” she went on. “The only thing I sort of struggled with was my double flip because I was subconsciously thinking about sustaining another injury. Lastly, they taught me how to act like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, a princess, Nala from Lion King and Donald Duck and a monkey, so they could see me outside of my comfort zone.”

On Jan. 21, a letter arrived at her home.

“I received a letter in the mail from the Disney on Ice casting director saying that they would keep me on file,” she explained. “This means that if a spot opens up that I fit the description of, I will be considered. Now, I have to wait between May and July to see if there is a spot available. Depending on when and if I get hired will determine when I would start. If they need someone in their South American tour during the summer, I could start shortly after I graduate. If I get hired later, I will probably start in either August or September.”

Since the audition, Joslyn’s training has increased as she continues to strengthen her injured foot. She recently passed her junior free skate and senior solo free skate dance tests, which makes her the second United States Figure Skating double gold medalist from the Ames Figure Skating Club. She said that she is currently working on her solo and senior solo for the club’s annual ice show that will be held on May 3 and 4.

According to Joslyn, there are four steps in the process of hiring that a skater must pass to become part of the Disney on Ice team: the video audition, the live audition, getting put on file and being fitted with a specific part.

“Last year I publicly stated my dreams, so going into things, especially being not at the top of my game, I was really nervous I would fall with everyone watching, “she told. “After the live audition, I was extra nervous I would be rejected, but once I got the letter in the mail, I was instantly at ease. Now, nothing is in my control. I know they think I am talented enough, it just depends on what roles they need to fill this year and how many openings there are.”

For this maybe soon to be “Princess,” chasing dreams and making them happen has been her mission.

“I have been skating and chasing my dreams for the past 14 years,” said Joslyn. “And my parents have been behind me every step, stroke and glide of the way. I’ve experienced numerous setbacks, disappointments and falls along the way, but my parents are always there to pick me up and cheer me on. Their support for me is unwavering, no matter what.”

“Touring with Disney on Ice is something I have dreamed about for the majority of my life, and my parents want to see me accomplish my dreams too,” she added. “They are really proud of me for trying out and were just as excited as I was to learn that I made it to the on-file status.”

What more could Joslyn work for now?

“My short term goals are to pass my senior free skate and become a triple USFS Gold Medalist, as well as getting hired by either Disney on Ice or a different ice show,” she explained. “My long term goals are working my way up to a principal role, to travel on a world tour and to become a coach/choreographer/trainer. I want my career to always involve figure skating in some way.”

A wish made 14 years ago seems to becoming true for this skater. Hard work and support from her parents have come to life and maybe, just maybe, soon to be seen on a different ice.

It’s called Disney on Ice.