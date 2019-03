A free community workshop, “Mobility, Wellness, Independence and You,” will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Husker Rehab, 115 S. 8th St.

Presenters will be Alyssa Kamphaus, DPT, and Katie Mose, DNP, APRN. The discussion will focus on living a healthy lifestyle, including staying active, eating properly, and living independently.

RSVPs are requested by Friday, March 29. Call Janelle at 402-873-5151 to reserve a space.