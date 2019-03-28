U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) issued the following statement March 27 after the Senate Appropriations Committee released the text of the disaster supplemental bill, which includes a down payment to help Nebraskans impacted by the catastrophic flooding:

“Nebraskans are facing the worst natural disaster in our state’s history and that’s why for the past week and a half I’ve worked hard to add Nebraska to this disaster relief bill. The legislation released today includes a down payment to help Nebraska ag producers and communities rebuild and recover from the catastrophic damage. This is a good start, but we have a long road ahead and I’m going to continue to fight for Nebraska every step of the way.”

More information on the programs Nebraska is eligible for under this bill:

The Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program (WHIP) – This U.S. Department of Agriculture program would make funds available to ag producers for expenses related to losses as a result of the flooding in Nebraska. Ag producers could apply to receive up to $125,000. Some producers could receive a higher payment if ¾ or more of their income is derived from farming or another agriculture-based business.

Economic Development Assistance Programs – Under this program, Nebraska communities, tribes, and organizations could apply for disaster grants that support a wide range of construction and non-construction activities. These dollars would go towards expenses related to flood mitigation, disaster relief, long-term recovery, and restoration of infrastructure.

Click here for information about other programs for which Nebraska has been made eligible in the disaster relief bill.

Last week, following the request of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and the support of the Nebraska congressional delegation, President Trump declared a major disaster in the state of Nebraska. This declaration makes Nebraska eligible for federal aid for disaster assistance.