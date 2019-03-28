Discovering Your Ancestors on Ancestry Library Edition

April 6, 10 a.m.

A genealogy research tool with over 1.5 billion names in over 4,00 databases, including U.S. Census, birth and death records; military records and much more. Learn how to use and search Ancestry.com. Registration is required. If possible, bring your laptop or tablet to the program. Also, learn about the Colo Historical Association and get answers to your local history questions. Colo Public Library offers Ancestry.com for FREE! Use Ancestry.com on a library computer or through the library’s Wi-Fi. Program is sponsored by Colo Public Library, Colo Historical Association and Story County Genealogical Society.

Celebrate National Unicorn Day

April 9, 6-7 p.m.

Join us for a celebration of all things unicorn! Get your own unicorn name, make a unicorn craft, magical unicorn food and have fun playing games in this awesome uni-fun program. Come and Go Program — all ages welcome. For questions, contact the Colo Public Library at 641-377-2900 or email cololibrary@netins.net.