Kinnick to Raccoon Trail Project Kick-Off

4-7 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Brickyard Burgers and Brews, 1802 Greene St., Adel.

Stop by Brickyard Burgers and Brews Listen to music by Flatland Jamband, share a signature drink while learning more about the Kinnick to Raccoon Trail Improvement Project.

Students vs. Staff Dodgeball and Dinner

5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Dallas Center-Grimes Meadows Gym, 3365 240th St. Grimes.

The Dallas Center-Grimes Key Club is hosting a students vs. staff dodgeball game and dinner on March 29. This event is open to the community! There will be a pancake dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the Meadows commons and the dodgeball game will start at 6:30p.m. in the Meadows gym. Entrance at the door is $5 for dinner and the game. There will be event shirts for sale for $10 as well. All proceeds will be donated to the Thirst Project!

Raccoon River Valley Trail Clean-Up

8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Adel Family Fun Center, 1526 Greene St., Adel.

Join the Adel Partners Chamber Trail committee to clean-up the Raccoon River Valley Trail on Saturday morning, March 30. We will be meeting at Adel Family Fun Center at 8 a.m. and walking the trail cleaning trash as well as any brush. We will provide trash bags and vest. Please bring gloves and be ready to give the trail its spring make-over.

Dallas County Freedom Rock Spaghetti Dinner

4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Washington Township School.

Dallas County American Legion Auxiliary invites the community to support the Freedom Rock located in Minburn. Spaghetti, salad, garlic cheese bread, bars, lemonade, ice tea, water and coffee will be served. A free-will donation will benefit the Dallas County Freedom Rock. For information on how to donate, call 515-556-8339.

Waukee Public Safety Chili Cook-Off

2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Waukee Public Safety Building.

The Waukee Police Department and Fire Deparment will be cooking up their signature chili recipes for a competition between the two departments to raise money for the Waukee Leadership Institute’s class project. The project aims to purchase a delivery van for the Dallas County Community Closet. Taste all of the chili and vote for your favorite by providing a free-will donation.

Project Prom

2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 3 at Hotel Pattee.

Project Prom, run by the Waukee Community Closet, will have a pop-up dress event in Perry on March 31 and April 3. Dallas County high school students can come and pick out a free dress. The only stipulation is for the girls to prove they go to high school in Dallas County.

Storm Spotter Course

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Dallas County Human Services Campus, 25747 N Ave., Adel

The National Weather Service will be instructing a free storm spotter course on April 3. There is no cost for this event and pre-registration is not required. Contact Dallas County Emergency Management at 515-993-2134 with questions.

What’s Cookin’ in Waukee

5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at Country Lane Lodge, 29300 Prospect Cir, Adel.

Join the Waukee Area Chamber of Commerce and get a taste of your local business community at the 7th annual business expo and tasting experience! Waukee Chamber members will host booths with business information and offer food tastings on April 4. You can register for a booth or purchase event tickets online at https://www.waukeechamber.com/index.cfm?NodeID=72811&AudienceID=1&preview=1.

Waukee Area Historical Society Spaghetti Dinner

Alice’s Spaghetti Land Dinner will be held on April 7. The event is a fundraiser for the Waukee Area Historical Society. Tickets need to be purchased in advance by March 31. Tickets can be purchased online at https://waukee-area-historical-society.myshopify.com/ or at Waukee Hardware, Jane and Friends, Echo’s Cookies and the Waukee Library.