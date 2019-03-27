A local organization will try to inspire Ames youth to have fun while serving their community during the Lions Fair Saturday at North Grand Mall in Ames.

The fair will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. in the space formerly occupied by Younkers. It is hosted by the Ames Breakfast Lions Club, assisted by the Boys and Girls Club of Story County.

According to Lions member Eldon Weber, this is a new and unique event for the club. He hopes it will lead the Lions Club in a new direction that appeals to the younger generation, especially middle school and high school students.

“Possibly coming out of the event will be a new approach to getting young people involved in community service,” he said. “Hopefully, we will even come up with a few families interested in creating a Leos program.”

The Leos program is part of Lions Clubs International. As the youngest members of the organization, Leos partner with Lions chapters to serve their communities. Parents and students interested in forming a Leos club will have the opportunity to discuss the possibility with Lions members during the event.

During the fair, families will enjoy numerous activities and contests, with Pizz-A-Thon being the center of attention.

Pizz-A-Thon is an educational program created in 1995 at Iowa State University through the Kellogg Foundation. According to Weber, the program’s vision is to develop a state-of-the-art, hands-on educational program by 2020. The Boys and Girls Club will assist with the contest, helping families get started with the activity and help them out along the way.

“We are trying to attract young families who will participate in the creation of a mock pizza business activity - that is the center of the event and we have a lot of prizes to give out,” he said. “Those involved in the contest will also be invited to a Family Pizza Party in May, where they will have a chance to take their mock business a step further.”

Weber said the Family Pizza Party will provide families instructions on in-home Pizz-A-Thon activies they can introduce over the summer. They will also brainstorm community service activities, allowing kids to think of what a youth organization would look like.

In addition to the Pizz-A-Thon activity, there will be tables set up with different Lions team members demonstrating their projects, including free KidsSight screenings for children aged one through six, sponsored leader dogs including a two-month old black lab, and information on Beep Baseball for the Blind.

The Lions will also collect unwanted eyeglasses and hearing aids, which will be sent to third-world countries to further the organization’s mission to serve and advocate for the blind and visually impaired.

“This event is so unique in so many ways,” Weber said. “We have no idea what the outcome will be, but we are really excited to see what comes out of this.”

Funds raised during this free, family-friendly event will go towards the Boys and Girls Club, Herko Camp Scholarships and other Lions Club activities in the community.

The Ames Breakfast Lions Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at North Grand Christian Church in Ames.