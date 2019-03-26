A free Exploratory Beekeeping Class will be taught from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, 5995 G Rd.

The course is open to anyone interested in learning more about honey bee biology, life history, behavior, pollination services, and what it takes to start and maintain healthy bees.

Beekeeping offers:

Flexible hobby and/or economic venture Community engagement Physically and intellectually stimulating activities Connections to nature

Exploratory Beekeeping training is for landowners, farmers, and naturalists who are curious about honey bees and what it takes to get into beekeeping. Aspiring beekeepers will gain knowledge on the role and importance of bees in sustaining food production as well as shaping our natural landscapes to support other wildlife. Participants will learn how to promote healthy pollinator communities, become familiar with the beekeeping industry, and become more informed about beekeeping as an agricultural asset.



After this lecture, you will have a better understanding of:

What it takes to become a beekeeper; time and labor considerations What role beekeepers play in food security How to get started beekeeping; costs and resources How to manage bees for economic prosperity Where to find more resources for additional beekeeping training.



Register by emailing unlbeelab@unl.edu