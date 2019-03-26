Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore thanked Nebraskans for stepping up to contribute towards flood relief on #NebraskaStrong Day. The “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief,” which was hosted by the Nebraska Broadcasters in partnership with the American Red Cross, raised $436,719 towards flood relief.

“Thank you to the numerous individuals and businesses across the state who stepped up to support flood relief for their fellow Nebraskans on #NebraskaStrong Day,” said Governor Ricketts. “Susanne and I also want to thank the Nebraska Broadcasters who have led this effort and done an incredible job of helping keep people safe throughout the flooding. The road to recovery will be long, but together we will pull through this and rebuild bigger and better than before!”

Major contributors to the #NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief effort include:

Black Hills Energy: $25,000 Ameritas: $25,000 Nebraska Broadcasters Association: $20,000 Gray Television: $10,000 KETV: $10,000 KMTV/Scripps Howard Foundation: $5,000

Flood relief efforts will continue in the weeks and months ahead. Nebraskans looking for an opportunity to support relief efforts can visit: http://www.nebraska.gov/nebraska-strong/.