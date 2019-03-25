The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will hold four public hearings at its Tuesday, March 26, meeting.

Conditional use permit hearings are scheduled at 8:45 a.m. for a nano-sized craft brewery to be located at 2946 O Rd.; a metal fabrication shop to be located east of 190th Street and north of Highway 2; wastewater sludge application on Otoe County farms; and biosolids application on Otoe County farms.

Commissioners will also hold a hearing regarding the issuance of a Class LK craft brewery liquor license to Roc Hopper Brewing Co LLC, which will be located at 2946 O Rd.

The board will also hear an annual report from Susan Keholm, development director for Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA).

The meeting is set to start at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse. It will be preceded at 8:25 a.m. by a Board of Equalization meeting.