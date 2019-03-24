Pioneer Academy construction students are learning the importance of giving back to the community along with construction skills.

Instructor Clyde Schroeder brought senior students Josh DeLunger and Emmanuel Adame Medina to the Nebraska City Rotary Club to discuss some of the projects the students have been working on.

Schroeder has had his students create signs for Nebraska City parks, as well as plaques for the Nebraska City Public Schools and Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce this year.

Schroeder said he and his students will be installing signs in Greggsport, Kearney Hill and Nuckolls Square parks later this year.

All Schroeder asks is that an organization or individual purchase construction materials and make a small donation to the Academy in exchange for the students’ work on a particular project.

Construction academy students also learn the basics of framing and wiring, as well as finish cabinetry, said Schroeder.

Students also earn an Occupational Safety and Health card that is good for life as part of their Academy studies, Schroeder added.

Schroeder said he has senior students for three hours in the afternoon and junior students for three hours in the morning at the Academy, which is located on Central Avenue across from City Hall.

Schroeder said his senior students will be pursuing further education after high school.

DeLunger will be studying construction, and Medina will be a sheet metal worker apprentice in Bellevue after graduation.

The Nebraska City Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesday at the Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso. Guests pay $9 for lunch. A presentation by Carol Auffenkamp from SENCA, who will talk about medical health resources for low-income people, is set to be the program for tomorrow (March 27).