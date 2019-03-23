Nebraska City High School speech team member Ellie Higgins placed 5th at the state speech meet in humorous prose and 6th place in serious prose. "It is uncommon for a sophomore to compete in finals in two events at the state speech meet in the same year," said Coach Justin Aberg. The duet acting team of Lillian Frields and Christian Tietz placed 10th overall and did not make finals. The top 6 only make finals at state. Erik Rodriguez placed 17th overall in extemporaneous speaking. Ellie, Lillian, and Christian will all compete one last time this season at NIETOC in May at Millard North High School, which is a national speech tournament they have previously qualified for during the season.