For the first time, Reiman Gardens created a brand new spring bulb display that will be inside our tropical plant Conservatory. See it from now through May 18. Stroll along the path and take in hundreds of colorful, fragrant bulbs tucked among the tropical plants and set off with the restful waterfall and pool. Some of the highlights include Rococo, Tabledance and Princess Irene tulips; the incredible fragrance of hyacinths, including Blue Star and Splendid Cornelia; and White Lion and Delnashaugh daffodils. One of the fun and unique features of this bulb show will be that not all of our bulbs will be on display at one time, so each time you visit, you’ll get to experience something totally different!

Find out more about Reiman Gardens’ theme and the display in the Conservatory: https://www.reimangardens.com/exhibition/2019-toys-games/