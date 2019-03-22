The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reporting that at least fifteen bridges on the State highway system have washed out or have been damaged.
The known bridges are:
Highway 11 just south of Butte
Highway 12 Mormon canal west of Niobrara
Highway 12 Niobrara River west of Niobrara
Highway 13 East of Hadar
Highway 15: Two bridges resulting in a closure from Linwood Spur to south of Schuyler
Highway 14: Two bridges resulting in a closure from the junction of Highway 92 to Albion
Highway 39 just south of Genoa
Highway 57 south of Stanton
Highway 94 Truss Bridge east of Pender
Highway 116 South of Dixon
Highway 121 South of Yankton
Highway 275 West Center Road
Highway 281 just south of Spencer
Truckers are advised to only take marked detours and avoid county roads in these areas. Many of the county roads are unable to support semi-truck traffic.
NDOT will provide detours for each bridge that has either been washed out or requires repair through 511.nebraska.gov.