The Iowa Department of Transportation works with Iowa State University in search of projects that could help the future of roads, and their latest one is heated pavement technology.

Halil Ceylan is the director of the Institute for Transportation’s program for sustainable pavement engineering and is a professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at Iowa State University. He is the principal investigator of the heated-pavement project, and he said it started out as a class project.

“Given the harsh winter conditions we have here, we were thinking of a solution to provide safe travelling for the public,” Ceylan said.

They started doing lab tests and studies in August 2013, and received funding for the project from the Federal Aviation Administration to continue researching this technology.

That funding went toward their first test of the technology at the Des Moines Airport. Ceylan said that their research grabbed a lot of attention from others, and that’s how they brought the idea to the Iowa DOT. Now, the DOT and Iowa Highway Research Board are helping fund the research.

“Winter can be tough in Iowa. If there’s something that can help increase mobility and public safety, we’re going to take a close look at it,” said Bob Younie, director of the office of maintenance at the DOT.

Younie said that what initially caught his eye about the project was the idea that this technology could potentially make the DOT’s rest areas, that are scattered throughout the state, safer for people who stop there.

He said the state’s 38 rest areas see an average of 17 million people each year, and that this project could help keep those sidewalk areas free of snow and ice. The second aspect that he believes could be a benefit of these tests are safer roads.

“There are road geometries that are problems like tight curves. Maybe this is a solution, maybe not, but until we do some tests, and figure out what’s involved in making it happen, we don’t know enough,” Younie said.

The process of putting the electrically charged concrete in isn’t that much different from laying regular concrete, Ceylan said.

They start by pouring regular concrete and spreading it out like they would do for any normal road. Then, they place three inches of the electrically conductive concrete on top of that, and that is the only layer that heats up.

Ceylan said that the pavement temperature stays around 40 degrees when it is turned on, just enough to keep the ice and snow melted without it getting too hot.

Ceylan also said that with any new technology that is being tested, the life of the technology depends on the economic aspects of it. He said that the electrically conductive concrete is 50 percent more expensive than regular concrete per one square yard.

He also said the cost to heat the pavement is about 2.8 cents per hour that it’s on.

“We may hopefully reduce that as we optimize our system,” Ceylan said.

With winter finally wrapping up this year, Ceylan said that they were able to test the concrete in a lot of different conditions. They put in a total of 10 concrete slabs, and each of the slabs has different sizes and diameters of electrodes. This allows them to see which one worked the best in energy efficiency, but, Ceylan said that there is still more testing to be done.

“Every winter is unique and different,” Ceylan said. “The more we test it, the better understanding we’ll have of the long-term system.”