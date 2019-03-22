Edward Breuer was a familiar face to many in Burlington. He was killed in an altercation Sunday.

If you've lived in Burlington long, chances are you encountered Edward "Fast Eddie" Breuer.

He may have given you the peace sign as you passed by or asked you for 50 cents, a cigarette or a Mountain Dew — cans and bottles of which now join a bouquet, cross and wreath at the corner of Acres Street and Elm Court.

The memorial was placed there Thursday ahead of a vigil put on in Breuer's memory, during which about 30 well-wishers gathered to honor their friend. Breuer was killed Sunday night outside an apartment complex in the 400 block of Acres Street following an altercation.

A resident of the apartment complex, a man named Scott who declined to give his last name, said it was not uncommon for Breuer to be there. In fact, he had left Scott's home about 30 minutes before Scott heard police sirens. Another resident of the apartment complex said he saw Breuer talking a group of three or four teenagers before leaving to run an errand. When he returned, he saw police performing CPR on Breuer.

"It's a terrible tragedy for this community," said Jason Pohlmeyer of Keokuk.

Pohlmeyer last saw Breuer Saturday night, when he had dropped off empty cans for Breuer to exchange for cash. Pohlmeyer met Breuer at least 26 years ago after Breuer began doing janitorial work for his father. Breuer had worked a number of odd jobs throughout his life, including at Jerry's Main Lunch and, most recently, People's Choice Barbershop.

Breuer wasn't afraid to ask for help when he needed it, but he also wasn't afraid to give it.

"Everybody loved Eddie in their own certain ways," said Cheryl Bowman of Burlington, who organized the vigil. Bowman had known Breuer for 54 years, first as neighbors, then as students at Horace Mann Middle School. "He'd do anything to help out somebody. He'd give the shoes off his feet."

Breuer put many miles on those shoes. He would walk from one end of town to the other, conversing with people along the way.

Burlington Police Sgt. Chad Zahn was among those paying his respects Thursday. He had known Breuer for many years.

"I talked to him all the time," Zahn said as children attending the vigil passed out candles. The candles remained unlit due to the wind, but they would be added to the memorial.

Jerry Henderson and his girlfriend, Abby Edmonds, walked from their home on Washington Street to pay their respects. Breuer was often seen in the downtown area and he wasn't shy when it came to striking up conversations with strangers, which was how he met Henderson.

Breuer didn't have much family, said Jane Housewright, who first met Breuer 25 years ago as a social worker. Breuer would fall through the cracks of the various social service agencies over the years, but Housewright continued to provide services, such as taking him to doctor's appointments, on a voluntary basis.

"He had a good heart," Housewright said.

Breuer may not have had many blood relatives, but he found a second family with Jerry and Mary Wixom, with whom he lived for the past 40 years. Throughout that time, Breuer had kept the same routine: working in the mornings, walking around town throughout the day collecting discarded soda cans and returning home in the evenings. Mary Wixom said it's been quiet at home since Sunday.

"It ain't been too pretty," she said after a favorite song of Breuer's, "Old Time Rock and Roll" had finished playing.

After songs had played, candles were held high and memories were shared, Housewright passed out cans of Mountain Dew with which to toast Breuer.

"To Eddie Breuer, he was one of a kind," she said.

Another memorial for Breuer will be at 5 p.m. Saturday outside People's Choice Barbershop, 1200 S. Central Ave.

Zahn said the investigation into Breuer's death is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

"We want justice for Eddie," Bowman said Friday, thanking the Burlington Police Department for its work in investigating Breuer's death.