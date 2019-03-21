U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding the President’s emergency declaration for Nebraska.



“I'm grateful for the President's expedited decision. We’ve got a long recovery ahead, but Nebraskans are going to get the job done. Our people don’t quit ? I've met multiple parents who have lost their homes, but as soon as they get to shelters their families start to organize volunteers. That’s who we are. Nebraskans have grit, and we’re grateful for the support of our federal partners as we work to rebuild our communities.”