Maybe you’re sitting at home on your coach and wondering.

The flooding of western Iowa and large portions of Nebraska have filled television screens and social media news feeds.

Overwhelming.

There is so much hurt and you feel so small. What can you do to help?

Kayla Wilson, a Syracuse resident who was born and raised in Nebraska City, was doing just that.

Then she acted.

And when she did, she realized there were a lot of Kaylas out there just waiting for a cause to get behind—a chance to help.

Wilson took her idea to Tractor Supply Store at Nebraska City. Just sit in the parking lot in her Jeep and take some donations.

She had no idea where that move would lead.

The story sparked with an “I” turned into an “Us” very quickly.

The community responded with lightning speed.

There was a half a semi of donated items that first day—Sunday, March 17.

In the days that followed, more donations came. More community support poured forth.

As of Thursday, March 20, the effort had produced two and a half semi-loads with two semi-loads having been cleared out of the collection point and taken to those in need.

Some of the goods made the trip to Hamburg thanks to the cooperation of Blake Maybee who helped out with air transport.

Wilson’s idea led to an army of helpers and donations from near and far.

The effort has seen donations from Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

As of Thursday morning, Wilson said the local donation drive was attempting to get desperately needed help to the Ponca Reservation and it appeared the goal would be achieved.

Local volunteers are just too numerous to list. Region V was on the scene on Thursday taking shifts working at the donation site at Tractor Supply.

Others were organizing transport or washing donated clothes at the local laundromat.

People come around and talk to Wilson. Some refer to her as the boss.

She’s having none of that.

“I don’t get all the credit. Everybody came,” said Wilson. “I had a team that came together to help me.

“I don’t deserve all the credit. Everyone else does.

“I have people everywhere volunteering to help me.

“Seeing this community come together to do this—it’s just amazing.

“There really are no words for how much this community has come together.”

With the days going by and the flood waters still present in so many places, Wilson said she plans to continue, “until they tell me to stop.”

More rain is on the way. And with that weather, likely more hardship for so many people.

Wilson’s said she’s worried about the people and their plight. And so many people have joined her in turning those kinds of concerns to actions.

“I want to help them all,” she said.