Tomorrow (March 22), radio and television stations from around the state will be teaming up for a one-day relief effort in partnership with the American Red Cross. Led by the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, the #NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief will run from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m..

Nebraskans and others around the country will have the opportunity to support their neighbors and fellow Nebraskans who have been affected by the flood. Several Nebraska-native celebrities have also signed-on to support the effort on social media and broadcasts.

Red Cross volunteers will be manning dozens of phones at the Omaha Steaks call center in Omaha to accept donations.

All funds raised through the donation drive will go to support American Red Cross flood relief efforts in Nebraska and western Iowa.

Those who would like to contribute Friday can call 844-278-8555 and make a donation. Those donating through the website should select “Disaster Relief.” The Nebraska Broadcasters Association has announced they will kick off the campaign with a $20,000 donation. Governor Ricketts will also proclaim Friday as “#NebraskaStrong Day” in Nebraska.