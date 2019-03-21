Query: How did this year’s harsh winter affect the city’s street department budget?

Answer: (from City Administrator Matt Mardesen)

The city of Nevada has seen an increase in overtime in the Street Department this winter, as crews have been out working at some point during nine weekends this season. At one time, crews were out seven weekends in a row, which demonstrates a great deal of dedication, in my opinion.

The city of Nevada typically budgets for an average amount of overtime for snow removal, but this year has been anything but average. At this time, the Street Department salary line-item budget is stable and we believe it will come in under budget at the end of June, 2019. A large part of the reason we are forecasting to be under budget in Street Department salaries is the delay in getting the new street superintendent hired. Street Supt. Jeremy Rydl began his employment in November of 2018, while we had previously budgeted to fill the position after the fiscal year budget began on July 1, 2018.

Another budget line item we continue to monitor is the repair and maintenance of our equipment within the Street Department and Parks and Recreation. The larger snow events can take a toll on equipment, as we have seen some larger repairs needed this winter. For example, the broken drive belt on the larger snow blower used to clean up the windrows on Sixth Street and the drifted-in roadways was over $700 — just for the belt. The sweeper broom on the utility vehicle that Park and Rec staff use to clear city sidewalks will need to be replaced about a year quicker than we have in the past years due to the increased use this winter. In preparing the annual budget, we make every effort to plan for situations like this, but snow removal this winter was a challenge.