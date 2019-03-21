Two United States Army Chinook helicopters have been flying missions to Brownville to drop sandbags on the levees proteceting the Cooper Nuculear plant there. The planes make stops at the Nebraska City Municipal Airport to fuel up. The helicopters are based out of Grand Island.
Chinook helicopters flying support missions from Nebraska City airport
