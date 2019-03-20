Jesse Bell, Ph.D., Claire M. Hubbard Professor of Health and Environment in the Department of Environmental, Agricultural, and Occupational Health, shared his thoughts about flood safety during and after the event.

Bell's research explores the relationships of climate and extreme weather on natural and human processes. He served as a lead author for the U.S. Global Change Research Program report, "The Impacts of Climate Change on Human Health in the United States: A Scientific Assessment," that was released by the White House in 2016. Before coming to UNMC, Dr. Bell developed a joint position between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In this role, he led and coordinated a variety of climate and health projects.