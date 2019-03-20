The Missouri River at Nebraska City dropped below major flood stage Tuesday as cleanup efforts began across Nebraska and Iowa.

As of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, the National Weather Service reported the river level was at 25.74 feet and dropping.

Peru State College planned to reopen today (March 20), but Hamburg Community Schools remain closed. The Nebraska City Learning Center of Southeast Community College is also closed today.

Also on Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reopened US-34/US-75 between Plattsmouth and Bellevue. The road had been closed for five days because of flooding.

NDOT advises motorists to plan travel by checking 511 prior to leaving for your destination. 511 provides the most up to date travel conditions and closures available. The system is available at all times online at 511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.