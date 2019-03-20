Wednesday

Mar 20, 2019 at 9:31 AM


The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, set to take place between 5 and 7 p.m. tonight (March 22) at the St. Mary’s Church Hall at 218 N. 6th Street, will benefit the victims of the Missouri River flooding. A free will donation is asked. Those directly affected by the flood are invited to eat for free. All funds collected at the event will benefit the flood victims.