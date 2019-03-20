The Iowa Department of Agriculture has released the following resource list for flood victims:

State Agency Resources: Flooded grain fact sheet: https://iowaagriculture.gov/sites/default/files/grain/SpoiledGrain-join… Disaster assistance: Information on disaster assistance and the application link, as well as a current list of counties with disaster proclamations, is available here: https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs Iowa Concern Hotline: As Iowans deals with this devastation, stress can take a toll. To find help regarding stress, disaster recovery, or legal education, call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-447-1985 or visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/crisis.html Road updates: For information about road closures you may dial 511 or obtain information online at http://www.511ia.org. Governor’s press releases: The updated disaster proclamations are announced through the Governor’s office. https://governor.iowa.gov/2019/03/gov-reynolds-issues-disaster-proclamation-for-five-additional-counties Insurance information: If Iowans have questions or concerns regarding their insurance coverage, they can contact the Iowa Insurance Division. 515-281-5705, https://iid.iowa.gov/ To volunteer, contact Red Cross, Salvation Army, or Habitat for Humanity. To volunteer with livestock relief, contact your local Emergency Response Coordinator and the county supervisor. A link to their county coordinators can be found here: https://www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/documents/county/COORD_Public_List.pdf Federal Agency Resources USDA Reference Guide: Use this guide for federal assistance offered. https://www.usda.gov/topics/disaster/reference-guide-usda-disaster-resources-farmers-ranchers-and-communities List of county Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices: https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app Livestock Indemnity Program Fact Sheet: This FSA program financially assists producers when they suffer loss of livestock due to adverse weather. https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA-Public/usdafiles/FactSheets/2018/livestock_indemnity_program_fact_sheet_dec_2018.pdf Emergency Conservation Program Fact Sheet: ECP can provide some cost-share assistance to rehabilitate farmland damaged by natural disasters. It also can provide cost-share assistance to help restore fences damaged or lost due to natural disaster. https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA-Public/usdafiles/FactSheets/2017/emergency_conservation_program_oct2017.pdf