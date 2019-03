Iowa's junior U.S. senator will be at the Capitol Theater Saturday.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will visit Burlington this weekend as part of her annual 99 county tour across Iowa.

Ernst, Iowa's junior U.S. senator, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday will meet constituents at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. 3rd St. The event is free and open to the public.

Ernst last held a town hall meeting in southeast Iowa in July 2018, when she met voters at Wapello Junior/Senior High School.

- The Hawk Eye